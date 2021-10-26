Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PINE. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.76 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

