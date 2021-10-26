Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

