Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 610,286 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.81% of Lumentum worth $50,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 5,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,962. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

