Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,425. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

