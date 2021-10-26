Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $72.99 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,046,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,991,000. Fortive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Fortive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $3,985,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

