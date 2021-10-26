Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $57.23 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 912,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,232,000. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period.
ACHC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
