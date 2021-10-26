Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $57.23 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 912,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,232,000. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.