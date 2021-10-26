Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $48.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $48.81 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $190.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

