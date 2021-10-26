Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $179.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $33,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $25,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

