Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Amcor worth $228,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 967,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.