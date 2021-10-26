Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

