Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.370-$6.490 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMED opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

