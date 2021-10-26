American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,473. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.