American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $182.31 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

