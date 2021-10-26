American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.26. The company had a trading volume of 108,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,480. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

