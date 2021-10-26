Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.92

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.92 and last traded at $300.38, with a volume of 8360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

