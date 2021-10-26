Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.92

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.92 and last traded at $300.38, with a volume of 8360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88.
In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
