Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,485,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

