AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $9,480.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00078131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,759.59 or 0.99628041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.18 or 0.06650136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021513 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,030,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

