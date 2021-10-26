Amundi Acquires New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 776,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,580,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Anthem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $434.56 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $436.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

