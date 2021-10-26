Amundi Buys Shares of 1,145,424 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,145,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

NYSE:RACE opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.87. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.29 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

