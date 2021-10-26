Amundi Purchases Shares of 573,652 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 573,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,110,000. Amundi owned 0.32% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $39,288,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 97.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

