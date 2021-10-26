Amundi Purchases Shares of 842,755 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 842,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $343.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

