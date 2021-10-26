Amundi Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,208,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,248,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.55% of Eaton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.