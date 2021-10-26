Amundi Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,287,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,743,000. Amundi owned about 0.31% of Enbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

ENB opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

