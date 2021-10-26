Amundi Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,039,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,303,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

