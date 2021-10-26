Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $183.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 126,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $181.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

