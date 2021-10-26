Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

