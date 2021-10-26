Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,850. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

