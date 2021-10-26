Analysts Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 352,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.