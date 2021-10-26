Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 5,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

