Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

