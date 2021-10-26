Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

