Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

