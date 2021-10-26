Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce $29.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.23 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVOX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

LVOX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

