Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.17. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 920%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 8,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,471. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.