Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.17. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 920%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 8,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,471. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

