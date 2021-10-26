Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 396,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

