Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.97. 10,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,491. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

