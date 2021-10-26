Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SON stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 487,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,982. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

