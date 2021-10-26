Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 1,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

