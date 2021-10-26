Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Livent reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Cowen increased their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 25,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.