Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,469. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

