Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.54. The company had a trading volume of 100,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,843. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

