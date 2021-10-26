Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

