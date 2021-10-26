Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.