Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $62.55

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 13,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,478. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.