Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $67.60

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $76.96. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.