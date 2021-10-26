Analysts Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT at $146.00

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SAVA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 2,120,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

