Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$11.08

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.84. 78,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,313. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.80. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.88%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.