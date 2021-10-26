Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

DHR stock opened at $306.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,585 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

