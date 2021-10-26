Analysts Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) PT at €274.07

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.07 ($322.44).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €2.45 ($2.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €272.05 ($320.06). 657,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €262.46 and its 200-day moving average is €250.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

