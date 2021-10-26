Analysts Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT at $32.83

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,419. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

